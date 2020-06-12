Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novocure were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novocure by 229.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.64 and a beta of 1.56. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

