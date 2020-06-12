Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

