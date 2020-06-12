NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $43.54 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.