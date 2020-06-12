Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $13.56 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.