NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of NVE worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 642,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 92,828.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

NVEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.