NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $380.00

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $380.00 and last traded at $379.05, with a volume of 5503394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

The stock has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

