Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Sells $283,780.83 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar K. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $24,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

