Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $29.57 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.