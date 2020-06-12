PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PACW stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.62. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

