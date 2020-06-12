Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Pan American Silver worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 172.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

