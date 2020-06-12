Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pearson were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1,925,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $6.52 on Friday. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05.

PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

