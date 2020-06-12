PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 25,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

