Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,095 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK opened at $95.97 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

