Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

