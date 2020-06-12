Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

