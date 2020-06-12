Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

OHI stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

