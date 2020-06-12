Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 25,453 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KL. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

