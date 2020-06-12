Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,300 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,649,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,815,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.