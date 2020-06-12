Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,229 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

SIRI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

