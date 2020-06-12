Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 35,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $27.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.