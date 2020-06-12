Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

