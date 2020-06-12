Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $969,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $260.99 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.