Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,156 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

