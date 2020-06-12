Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

