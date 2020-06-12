Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,226 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

