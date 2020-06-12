Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,469 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SINA worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,121,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SINA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 973,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 240,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SINA stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

