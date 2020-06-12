Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $27.00 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.