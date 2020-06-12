Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $235.60 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

