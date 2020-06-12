Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Assurant by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Assurant by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

