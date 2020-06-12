Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,672 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.