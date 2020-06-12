Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of DOCU opened at $148.90 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

