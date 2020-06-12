Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $14.06 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

