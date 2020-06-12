Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,793,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2,746.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,374,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 11,854,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 829,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 910,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 595,240 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

