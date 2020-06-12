Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.97 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.76.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

