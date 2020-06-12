Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,842,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,091,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,556,000 after buying an additional 1,398,651 shares during the last quarter. Dumont Global LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,351,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

