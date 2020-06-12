Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $125,815,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

