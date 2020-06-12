Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.05. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 12,224 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.