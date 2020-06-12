Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,600 shares of company stock valued at $825,612 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

