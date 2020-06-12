PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 32,833.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

ESPR opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

