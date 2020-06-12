Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 237,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 126,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,954,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

