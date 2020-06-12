Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Microsoft worth $2,530,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

