Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 407,738 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $415,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 759,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,413,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,040 shares of company stock worth $4,405,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.