Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 296 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $70.45 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $71.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

