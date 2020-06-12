Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $81.58.

