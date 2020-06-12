Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.39.

MLM opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

