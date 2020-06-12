Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,581 Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

