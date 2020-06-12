Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Shares of A opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

