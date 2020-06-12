Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $21,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

