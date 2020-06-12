Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.37 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

