Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

